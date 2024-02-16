Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Government launches central processing centre to streamline corporate filings

Future plans include centralising forms and applications filed under the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act.

Business Desk
Corporate earnings
Government launches central processing centre to streamline corporate filings | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Central processing centre: The government has initiated the central processing centre for handling filings under the Companies Law and LLP Act in a ''time-bound and faceless manner'' to enhance the ease of doing business.

Initially, the Central Processing Centre (CPC) will process 12 forms and applications under the act. Starting on April 1, other forms and applications will also be processed through the centre.

Advertisement

''As of now, 4,910 forms have been received by CPC after commencing operations. The forms shall be processed in a time-bound and faceless manner,'' the corporate affairs ministry said in a release on Friday.

Future plans include centralising forms and applications filed under the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act.

Advertisement

The ministry estimates that once fully operational, CPC will process about 2.50 lakh forms annually, based on current filing trends.

Core functions 

With the introduction of CPC, the ministry stated that the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies (RoC) will be able to focus more on their core functions of inquiries, inspection, and investigation to ensure robust corporate governance.

Additionally, the ministry has already operationalized the Central Registration Centre (CRC) and Centralised Processing for Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to expedite the processing of applications and forms filed for incorporation, closure, and regulatory compliance.

Advertisement

The ministry reported a significant increase in the incorporation of companies and LLPs, from 1,02,063 in FY 2013–14 to 1,95,586 in FY 2022–23, with the current financial year showing the highest incorporation numbers so far.

Under C-PACE, applications for voluntary closure of companies are processed in non-STP (straight through processing) within an average time of less than 4 months (about 100 days), significantly reducing processing times compared to the previous average of more than 18 months.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

an hour ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

an hour ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

an hour ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

an hour ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

an hour ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

2 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

2 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

3 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

3 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

3 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

3 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

3 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi's trade loss due to farmers' protest

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Injury | Watch

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Captain Fresh raises $25 million to expand global presence

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo