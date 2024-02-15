English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Government requires Rs 30 lakh crore investments for climate commitments

The country has pledged to generate 50 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources.

Business Desk
climate change
Government requires Rs 30 lakh crore investments for climate commitments | Image:PIxabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government's climate commitments: The government needs investments totaling Rs 30 lakh crore over six fiscal years to fulfil its commitments to reduce carbon emissions, as stated in an official announcement on Thursday.

The country has pledged to generate 50 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Advertisement

These investments are essential for manufacturing capacity in solar, electrolysers, wind, battery, transmission, green hydrogen, solar, hydro, wind, and waste-to-energy sectors, according to Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of the Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a state-owned, non-banking financial company in the renewable energy sector, speaking at a webinar organised by the World Bank.

Need for investment

CMD Das emphasised the critical need for investment to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals by 2030, estimating the required investment at Rs 30 lakh crores over the FY 2024-2030 period, as per the power ministry's statement.

The ministry also highlighted the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary project, supported by an investment exceeding Rs 75,000 crore. The initiative aims to solarize 1 crore households and provide each with up to 300 units of free electricity every month, elevating the rooftop solar sector in the country.

Advertisement

Das stated that this scheme will not only provide significant benefits but also raise awareness about renewable energy, contributing to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and energy independence by 2047.

"As India aims to become the third-largest economy in the next three years and a developed country by 2047, there will be a significant energy demand to achieve energy security and independence. Approximately 90 per cent of this demand is expected to be met through renewable sources," he added.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries7 minutes ago

  2. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden Dress

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Yami Gautam Says There Is No Point In Justifying The Film Article 370

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17: RS Prasad

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo