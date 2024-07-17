sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:18 IST, July 17th 2024

Government should reduce job quota limit for Kannadigas: FKCCI

The bill stipulates that industries, factories, and other establishments must appoint 50 per cent local candidates in management categories.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka to present bill mandating 100% reservation for Kannadigas in pvt firms
If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:18 IST, July 17th 2024