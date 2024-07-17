Published 14:18 IST, July 17th 2024
Government should reduce job quota limit for Kannadigas: FKCCI
The bill stipulates that industries, factories, and other establishments must appoint 50 per cent local candidates in management categories.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:18 IST, July 17th 2024