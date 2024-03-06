×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Government to sell 7% stake in NLC India

The government plans to sell over 9.7 crore shares at the floor price, with the potential to raise around Rs 2,000 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
NLC India
Image:NLC India
Govt to sell stake: The government is set to sell up to a 7 per cent stake in NLC India through an Offer for Sale (OFS) starting Thursday, with a floor price of Rs 212 per share. The two-day OFS, aimed at raising Rs 2,000 crore, will open for institutional investors on Thursday and for retail investors on Monday. Friday's market holiday, on account of Maha Shivratri, will affect trading.

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced, "Offer for sale in NLC India Limited opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Monday, March 11th The government will divest 7 per cent of equity, including the Green Shoe option of 2 per cent."

The government plans to sell over 9.7 crore shares at the floor price, with the potential to raise around Rs 2,000 crore if fully subscribed, including the green shoe option.

The floor price represents a discount of about 6.5 per cent over Wednesday's closing share price of NLC on the BSE, which stood at Rs 226.70, up 0.31 per cent from the previous close.

This fiscal year, the government has already raised Rs 12,609 crore through minority stake sales in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

