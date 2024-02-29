English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Govt clears 3 semiconductor plants with investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore

Tata Electronics Private Limited will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Taiwan.

Business Desk
Image:Republic
Industry set up from East to West:  Proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, were approved by the government on Thursday.   The construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Union Cabinet cleared proposals.

Taking to microblogging site X, Vaishnaw wrote, “Today, PM Modi has taken the important decision to approve a semiconductor fab; the first commercial Fab in Dholera by Tata and a Taiwanese company,” 

Tata Electronics Private Limited will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs 91,000 crore investment.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. Vaishnaw also informed that CG Power -- in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan, and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand -- will set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. Investment in the Sanand unit is estimated at Rs 7,600 crore. 

(With PTI inputs) 

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

