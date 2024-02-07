Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Govt close to saturation in implementing social sector schemes: FM

The government had schemes for providing houses, and roads but the sense of urgency was missing, she added.

Press Trust Of India
Nirmala
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the government is close to reaching saturation in implementing social sector schemes designed to provide basic necessities to the poor.

Addressing the students of Hindu College on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, she said the time has come for India to become economically 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and march forward to become a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisement

Regretting that 60 years since Independence passed without any sense of urgency, Sitharaman said, "We have laid the material foundation for a Viksit Bharat" and empowered people by providing basic necessities to all.

Even earlier, the government had schemes for providing houses, roads, etc., but the sense of urgency was missing, she said, adding that nearly 50 per cent of the population was devoid of fundamental things 50 or 60 years after independence.

Advertisement

"So that's the underlying principle with which, between 2014 and today, we have dealt with a sense of urgency. Push the border forward; you take it further. Make sure everybody who's actually eligible to get those should get them. The approach (of the government) is to empower people, skill people, give access, and ensure that everyone gets good health treatment, and so on," she said.

She also said the government has been able to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by weeding out dummy and undesirable beneficiaries.

Advertisement

DBT has not only improved transparency in government fund transfers but also enhanced efficiency through the use of technology, she said.

Stressing that the government doesn't differentiate between people, Sitharaman said that is the reason why the prime minister categorises India into four groups—youth, women, farmers, and the poor—and efforts are made for the betterment of these groups irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.

Advertisement

She also said that India is nearly self-sufficient as far as agriculture is concerned, except for oil, seeds, and pulses.

However, she advocated that one should not waste food, as many parts of the world are facing problems.

Advertisement

Terming the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony of January 22 as a 'civilisational marker', she said, this was a fortunate moment for the generation who could witness the restoration of civilisational values.

She urged the students to focus on skill development as well as on values—both civilised and nationalistic.

Advertisement

Reminding students that the country celebrates National Voters' Day on January 25, she said that it is not just the right of citizens to vote; it is also their duty, and for the first time, voters have greater responsibility.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info7 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement