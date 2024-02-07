Advertisement

New aircraft needed: Backed by high traffic growth, the government will need more than 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042, Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of commercial marketing, said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Hulst said that to meet the rising passenger and cargo demand, South Asian carriers are projected to quadruple the size of their fleets over the next two decades, and they will require more than 2,705 new aircraft to address growth and fleet replacement.

"Over 92 per cent of that (2,705), or over 2,500 aircraft, India will need by 2042. It is based on the forecast given in the middle of the last year," he told reporters.

"We project that carriers here (South Asia) will need more than 2,700 aircraft deliveries by the year 2042," he said, adding that a similar composition of the fleet with more than 2,300 single-aisle and nearly 400 wide-body aircraft for long haul would be needed.

Evolved to pre-pandemic levels

According to Boeing, the market is the only large economy in Asia that has evolved to pre-pandemic levels both domestically and internationally in terms of demand.

That reflects how important air travel is in the marketplace, as well as the strength of the economy and how connected a traveller is to continued growth, he further said.

He said it is expected that the India cargo fleet will go up to 80 aeroplanes over the next 20 years, as opposed to the 15 freighter aircraft now.

Replying to a query if there are any delays in aircraft deliveries following the recent incident of a Boeing aircraft's door being blown off mid-air in the USA, Hulst said, "We don't anticipate any delays." He said the forecast focus of the company is not on numbers but on quality without compromising on schedule in order to get that.

(with PTI inputs)