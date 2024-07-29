sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:26 IST, July 29th 2024

Govt says airlines sensitised to exercise moderation in pricing of air tickets

Airlines have been advised to self-regulate as well as sensitised to exercise moderation in pricing of air tickets, the civil aviation ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
18:26 IST, July 29th 2024