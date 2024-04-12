×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Grab-GoTo merger would be an all-round win

Indonesia's GoTo told the local exchange on Feb. 13 that it was not having any merger discussion with Singapore-based Grab.

Anshuman Daga
Anshuman Daga
Grab Merchant Centre
Grab Merchant Centre | Image:Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sharing a ride. Grab and GoTo ought to merge. A union of the Singaporean and Indonesian food delivery-to-ride-hailing companies, currently valued at $18 billion, is "inevitable", Macquarie's sales team told its clients in a note published in February. GoTo says it's not in talks about a deal but it's easier than ever to see the logic of such a Southeast Asian combination.

Shares of both SoftBank Group-backed firms have taken a beating. After achieving a $40 billion valuation in a 2021 deal with a U.S. special-purpose acquisition company, Nasdaq-listed Grab is worth $13 billion. GoTo's shares in Jakarta are 80% below their IPO price in 2022.

Advertisement

Both firms have cut costs, but they remain unprofitable. The 12-year-old Grab, also backed by Uber, is in better shape thanks to its dominance in Singapore, the region's richest country. It will churn out an annual net profit in 2025, per estimates compiled by LSEG. GoTo is forecast to eke out a profit in 2026 but even then the margin won't be impressive.

A truce in Indonesia would turn fortunes around faster and lay the path to stronger margins. The emerging market could prove lucrative as incomes for its 270 million-strong population rise and pricing power of the firms improves. Grab and GoTo, though, have for a couple of years been too hooked on a battle to win and retain consumers and partners, spending heavily on incentives to do so. Macquarie says cost savings from putting the duo together could be up to 50%.

Advertisement

Grab would claim the driving seat in any deal. It's larger and operates in eight markets, whereas GoTo is Indonesia-focussed and sold a majority stake in its e-commerce division to TikTok this year. Plus, Grab has net cash of $5.2 billion, the same as GoTo's market value.

They could overcome concerns about forming a monopoly. Authorities in Indonesia impose a pricing band for ride-hailing services, and GoTo is tiny in Singapore. Indonesia may not want to see a company that's akin to a national tech champion being swallowed, but global investors show little sign of warming back to the region's startups.

Advertisement

A structure that allows GoTo to retain its local brand while sharing a ride with Grab in its regional growth might ensure a smooth, and highly profitable, journey.

Context News

Indonesia's GoTo told the local exchange on Feb. 13 that it was not having any merger discussion with Singapore-based Grab. In a sales note distributed to clients in the same month, Macquarie said a merger of Grab and GoTo was "not only plausible but inevitable and should be done this year".

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

a minute ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

3 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

6 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

7 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

7 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

8 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

11 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

14 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

15 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

15 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

16 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

17 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

18 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

20 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

21 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

23 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World13 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo