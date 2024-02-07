Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:07 IST
Greece airports recorded highest-ever 72 mn air passenger traffic in 2023
Greece's lifeline tourism industry has recovered from losses suffered during the pandemic.
Traffic at airports in Greece reached a record of 72.6 million passengers in 2023, the Civil Aviation Authoritiy (CAA) said on Tuesday. This is in the wake of Greece's lifeline tourism industry recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of domestic and foreign travellers at 39 airports across Greece increased by 14 per cent compared to 2023, and 13.2 per cent compared to 2019. The number of flights was also up 6.8 per cent compared to 2019, CAA said. Tourism accounts for one in five jobs in Greece and makes up a fifth of its economy.
In 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill, a record 33 million foreign tourists brought in 18 billion euros ($19.53 billion) in revenues. Last year's revenue is set to exceed that as already tourism rvenues for January-to-November reached 20 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.
Greece expects its economy to grow faster in 2024, partly on strong projected tourist inflows, and also higher investment and domestic demand.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:07 IST
