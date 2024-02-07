English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Greece airports recorded highest-ever 72 mn air passenger traffic in 2023

Greece's lifeline tourism industry has recovered from losses suffered during the pandemic.

Business Desk
Greece air traffic
Greece air traffic | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Traffic at airports in Greece reached a record of 72.6 million passengers in 2023, the Civil Aviation Authoritiy (CAA) said on Tuesday. This is in the wake of Greece's lifeline tourism industry recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of domestic and foreign travellers at 39 airports across Greece increased by 14 per cent compared to 2023, and 13.2 per cent compared to 2019. The number of flights was also up 6.8 per cent compared to 2019, CAA said. Tourism accounts for one in five jobs in Greece and makes up a fifth of its economy.

Advertisement

In 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill, a record 33 million foreign tourists brought in 18 billion euros ($19.53 billion) in revenues. Last year's revenue is set to exceed that as already tourism rvenues for January-to-November reached 20 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Greece expects its economy to grow faster in 2024, partly on strong projected tourist inflows, and also higher investment and domestic demand. 

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement