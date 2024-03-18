Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Sudhir Vaid, a key figure at Concord Biotechnology, shed light on Gujarat's leadership in India's biotechnology sector. Vaid highlighted the state's pioneering efforts dating back to 2001–2002, under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, now the Prime Minister, which laid the groundwork for the sector's development.

Pioneering efforts and government support

Gujarat established the first independent state biotechnology mission, making it a pioneer in the field. Vaid praised the state's forward-thinking policies, especially in the wake of COVID-19, noting the increased importance of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in achieving self-reliance. He commended policies like PLI-1 and PLI-2 for incentivizing companies like Concord to expand their product range and reduce dependency on imports, particularly from China.

Role of Research and Development

Vaid stressed the crucial role of R&D in enhancing production efficiency, emphasising that without continuous investment, the industry risks losing its competitive edge. He highlighted the need for strategic investments in advanced technologies to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Journey from Scientist to Entrepreneur

Sharing his personal journey, Vaid revealed his initial reluctance to enter business. However, witnessing the industry's decline and the opportunity it presented, he decided to venture into entrepreneurship. With the support of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, he established Concord Biotechnology, showcasing the blend of science and business acumen.

Future Outlook and Collaborations

Looking ahead, Vaid expressed optimism about the sector's growth and the role of collaborations. He shared a heartwarming anecdote about his enduring partnership with Jhunjhunwala, highlighting their shared vision and commitment to the industry's advancement.