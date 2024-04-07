Advertisement

Plane collision chaos: Two planes collided on the ground at Heathrow Airport, London, on Saturday. An empty Virgin Atlantic jet's wingtip struck a stationary British Airways aircraft while being towed from a stand, according to the airline.

Heathrow, the busiest airport in Britain, confirmed no passenger injuries and anticipated no ongoing operational disruptions.

Engineering evaluation underway

British Airways stated their aircraft was undergoing assessment by engineering teams, and they arranged an alternative aircraft to minimise customer impact.

Virgin Atlantic reported that their empty Boeing 787-9, having just completed a flight, was being towed when the incident occurred at Terminal 3. They initiated a thorough investigation and maintenance checks on the aircraft, temporarily taking it out of service. The airline assured no disruption to its flying schedule on Saturday.

Heathrow mentioned collaboration with emergency services and the airlines involved in response to the incident.



(With Reuters Inputs)