TRENDING /
OPINION

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Heineken dilutes beer’s merrier future

Carlsberg has noted drinkers’ changing habits and upped its medium-term sales guidance.

Heineken
Heineken | Image:Unsplash
Fringe benefits. Debra Crew reckons beer is becoming the tipple of choice for cash-strapped consumers. If so, the Diageo CEO’s theory sounds like a major boon for global brewers like $20 billion Carlsberg and $54 billion Heineken. Still, judging by their contrasting fortunes in 2023 and their outlooks, investors can’t quite tell whether she’s right.

Diageo has some evidence to back up Crew’s assertion. Last year punters in Latin America were buying fewer premium spirits in favour of beer, while in the United States, growth of its Guinness brand outstripped that of tequila and vodka. Last week, Carlsberg also noted drinkers’ changing habits, and upped its medium-term sales guidance from 3% to 5% to 4% to 6%.

Heineken, however, is muddying the picture. On Wednesday, shares in the world’s second-largest brewer fell 5% after it unveiled a 2023 more akin to struggling consumer groups like Unilever. Its volumes fell 4.7% in 2023, in part caused by its decision to hike its prices to offset rising costs.

Worse, a murky economic outlook could mean the group falls well below market expectations for 2024. Analysts on average expect Heineken to achieve nearly 10% organic operating profit growth in 2024 as costs ease. Yet the brewer said growth could be anywhere from “low to high” single-digit percentage, given the “volatile global environment”. Disappointments seem to be becoming a habit: last July, CEO Dolf van den Brink cut the company’s forecast citing economic turmoil in Vietnam and Nigeria.

Even after today’s dip, Heineken doesn’t exactly look undervalued. The group unhelpfully doesn’t give medium-term sales targets, but assume van den Brink can grow the 30 billion euros of net sales he delivered in 2023 at around 5%, its average annual growth rate before the pandemic and the mid-point of Carlsberg’s forecast for the coming years. Also assume he can maintain an EBITDA margin of around 22%, creating 7.3 billion euros of EBITDA by 2025. At the 8 times multiple for that year at which Carlsberg and Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev trade, that would imply Heineken’s valuation is 59 billion euros including debt, less than the 66 billion euros it's currently worth.

One interpretation of this is that investors think Heineken can grow a bit faster, due to all the new drinkers Diageo has theorised. The more it keeps messing up, the less stall they might set by Crew’s theory.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Previous StoryNext Story
