×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

High streets' 100% YoY growth in luxury leasing wows retail market

High streets held the majority share, accounting for 45% of India's luxury retail leasing in 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Wave High Street Shop Condominiums
Wave High Street Shop Condominiums | Image:Wave
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Luxury retail hub: High streets have emerged as the epicenter of luxury retail leasing in India, becoming the prime choice for luxury brands aiming to establish their presence in the country's top eight cities, according to a CBRE report.

These open marketplaces in prominent areas witnessed over 100 per cent year-on-year (YoY)  growth, with luxury brands leasing approximately 0.3 million square feet (sq ft) of space. Not far behind, malls maintained their allure, boasting a substantial 300 per cent YoY growth, accounting for 40 per cent of luxury retail leasing.

Prime street presence

According to the report, luxury brands' stores in high streets claimed a lion's share, constituting about 45 per cent of India's overall luxury retail leasing in 2023. This surge in leasing activity coincides with the entry and expansion of various international luxury fashion, watch, and jewelry brands across different locations.

The flagship experience remains a pivotal factor driving physical retail across all touchpoints, particularly for luxury brands. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to showcase their essence, values, and unique attributes, thereby engaging with customers on a deeper level.

Growth drivers identified

The rise in luxury retail leasing can be attributed to several factors, including the growing middle and upper class in India, coupled with rising disposable incomes and a desire for sophisticated lifestyles. The enduring influence of cultural heritage and the omnipresence of the internet and social media have further fueled awareness and demand for luxury goods among Indian consumers.

Furthermore, luxury brands are actively seeking expansion opportunities in metro cities and pursuing larger space take-ups to accommodate their growing offerings and cater to increasing demand. Affluent consumers from tier II cities are also contributing to this growth, often traveling to metro cities to fulfill their luxury shopping needs.

Key luxury locations

India's luxury retail sector is rapidly evolving, with Delhi-NCR emerging as a prominent hub, boasting nearly 80 per cent of international luxury brands. Mumbai and Bangalore also serve as key destinations, attracting luxury shoppers from neighboring regions. Hyderabad, with its growing affluent population, is witnessing a surge in demand for luxury brands, prompting prestigious labels to establish a presence in the city.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, CBRE, highlighted India's growing reputation as a sought-after tourist destination and its increasing international exposure, significantly influencing the demand for luxury retail. He expressed optimism for continued positive momentum in the luxury retail sector in the years ahead.

“This positive momentum is expected to continue, aligning with our anticipation for a similar trend in the years ahead. Luxury brands are aggressively chasing new avenues to attract both seasoned and aspiring luxury consumers. As the demographics of these high-end shoppers continue to shift, brands are likely to recalibrate their strategies and expand their physical presence to capture a larger market share,” Magazine added.

In-store experience impact

Bimal Sharma, Executive Director & Head of Retail, CBRE India, emphasised the role of experiential in-store environment in the growth.

 “Luxury brands are revolutionising the shopping experience by crafting unique in-store environment. These experiential havens serve a dual purpose, fostering deeper customer engagement and amplifying the perceived quality of their products. By creating a lasting impression, these stores will likely empower customers to become brand ambassadors, sharing their experiences on social media and helping to expand the brand's reach. Physical stores not only provide a powerful platform to showcase product lines but also help the brands cultivate a distinctive image,” Sharma said.

As luxury brands continue to chase new avenues to attract both seasoned and aspiring luxury consumers, the Indian luxury retail sector is poised for further expansion.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

3 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

5 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

6 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

9 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

11 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

12 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

12 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

12 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

13 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

14 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

17 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

18 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

19 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

19 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

20 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

20 minutes ago
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test

India News LIVE

21 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi-Karan's Haldi

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo