Hindustan Unilever Q4 Highlights: HUL Shares Latest Update On 'Minimalist' Acquisition 'Kwality Wall's' Demerger

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a stable financial performance for the March quarter, with total sales rising by 3% year-on-year to Rs 15,446 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3,619 crore, up from Rs 3,535 crore in the previous quarter.

However, EBITDA margin saw a slight dip of 10 basis points to 23.4%. Profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 2,475 crore, registering a modest decline of 3% compared to Rs 2,561 crore in the December quarter.

During the quarter, HUL incurred exceptional items, including Rs 12 crore towards acquisition and disposal-related costs and Rs 6 crore in restructuring expenses. There was also a loss of Rs 120 crore due to the fair valuation of a financial liability related to acquisition, compared to a gain of Rs 132 crore in the previous quarter.

Minimalist Acquisition

A major highlight for the quarter was HUL’s acquisition of a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Private Limited (USPL), the company behind the popular skincare and haircare brand 'Minimalist'.

The acquisition, valued at Rs 2,706 crore, was completed on April 21, 2025, and is aimed at strengthening HUL's position in the premium beauty segment.

While the transaction was finalised post-quarter-end, it signals a strategic shift in the company’s focus toward high-growth personal care segments.

"it is now informed that the Company has completed the acquisition of 90.5% shareholding of Uprising and through a combination of primary infusion and secondary acquisition for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,706,44,95,728 (Indian Rupees Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Six Crores Forty Four Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty Eight only)," company said in exchange filings.

Kwality Wall’s Demerger

Another significant move was the company’s decision to demerge its ice cream business into a new entity, Kwality Wall’s (India) Limited (KWIL).

“The board of directors at their meeting held on 22nd January 2025 approved a scheme of arrangement between Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kwality Wall's India Limited and their respective shareholders to demerge HUL's ice cream business into KWIL," the company said in exchange filings.

The scheme of arrangement was approved by HUL’s Board and is now awaiting regulatory approvals, the company said.

“The scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including from the Honourable National Company Law Tribunal under Sections 230 and 232 of the Companies Act, 2013,” exchange filings added.

Although the demerger has no immediate impact on the current financial results, it reflects the company’s strategy to unlock value and bring a sharper focus to individual business verticals.

“The Scheme has been filed with the Stock Exchanges for their No-objection certificate. This has no impact on the financial results for the period ended and as at 31st March 2025,” it concluded.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, HUL reported total sales of Rs 62,288 crore, a growth of 2%, with EBITDA increasing by 1% to Rs 14,851 crore. Profit after tax for the year grew by 4%, underlining resilience despite margin pressures.