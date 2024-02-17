Advertisement

Gurugram's stalled projects: More than a hundred homebuyers from five stalled projects in Gurugram held a meeting with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman Alok Kumar to address their concerns.

Following the meeting, the chairman visited all the project sites, according to a statement released by the authority.

Advertisement

The projects, located in Sectors 63A, 68, 95, 103, and 104, are being developed by Mahira developers, the statement confirmed.

Homebuyers alleged that despite making full payments for their flats, only 60 per cent of the work has been completed. They also highlighted that the project was registered with RERA in 2017.

Advertisement

Chairman Kumar assured the homebuyers that the authority has registered a police complaint against the Mahira promoter. He further stated, "the authority will exercise its power to ensure that all these projects are completed at the earliest."

The meeting underscores the challenges faced by homebuyers in the real estate sector and highlights the importance of regulatory bodies in protecting the interests of consumers.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)