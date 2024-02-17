English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Homebuyers in Gurugram meet RERA chairman over stalled projects

Homebuyers alleged that despite making full payments for their flats, only 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

Business Desk
Stalled housing project
Stalled housing project | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram's stalled projects: More than a hundred homebuyers from five stalled projects in Gurugram held a meeting with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman Alok Kumar to address their concerns.

Following the meeting, the chairman visited all the project sites, according to a statement released by the authority.

Advertisement

The projects, located in Sectors 63A, 68, 95, 103, and 104, are being developed by Mahira developers, the statement confirmed.

Homebuyers alleged that despite making full payments for their flats, only 60 per cent of the work has been completed. They also highlighted that the project was registered with RERA in 2017.

Advertisement

Chairman Kumar assured the homebuyers that the authority has registered a police complaint against the Mahira promoter. He further stated, "the authority will exercise its power to ensure that all these projects are completed at the earliest."

The meeting underscores the challenges faced by homebuyers in the real estate sector and highlights the importance of regulatory bodies in protecting the interests of consumers.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health22 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo