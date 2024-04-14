×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Hong Kong catches tantalising glimpse of future

Total arrivals into Hong Kong though its airport reached the highest level since January 2020 in the week beginning April 1, official data show.

reuters
Katrina Hamlin
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

City limits. Hong Kong's hectic spring break offers some clues about which direction the Asian financial hub is heading.

In the first week of April, Hong Kong International Airport marked its busiest seven days since January 2020, before Covid-19 struck. Hot on the heels of UBS-backed Art Basel, a sellout HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series was immediately followed by the bank's inaugural Global Investment Summit. Speakers at the event, which filled a hole left by Credit Suisse's former flagship annual conference, ranged from actress Michelle Yeoh to Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard to Stanford University's Elizabeth Economy. It was standing room only at some sessions for the 3,500 attendees.

Advertisement

Despite the influx, Hong Kong isn't back to its free-wheeling former self. On the stock market, the benchmark Hang Seng Index is nearly 50% below a 2021 high, and there is no end in sight to an IPO drought that has left investment bankers twiddling their thumbs. Meanwhile, executives are scrutinising Article 23, a strict and wide-ranging national security law introduced in March.

Hong Kong is changing in other ways, too, as the place that brands itself "Asia's world city" recovers from years of isolation wrought by protests and the pandemic.

Advertisement

Large numbers of locals spend their free time across the border: immigration data show more than 2.5 million residents left the city via its land and sea checkpoints during the week beginning March 25, with a similar number returning the following week. Most of those ports lead to China: that suggests around a third of the population used the long Easter weekend to visit the mainland. There was a similar pattern over the Chinese New Year public holiday.

A trip to China appeals in part because Hong Kong remains an eye-wateringly expensive place to call home. Goods and services from hospitals to hotpots are more affordable on the other side of the Pearl River Delta. Hong Kongers are flocking to cheap and cheerful shopping destinations like wholesale retailer Sam's Club. The Hong Kong government noted on Wednesday an increasing demand for less frivolous activities such as cross-border healthcare, too.

Advertisement

Ever since the handover in 1997, pundits have debated whether Hong Kong would become more like China, or vice versa. The past few weeks hint that the city can retain some of its cosmopolitan character, even as pragmatism and politics edge the city ever closer to its neighbour.

Context News

Total arrivals into Hong Kong though its airport reached the highest level since January 2020 in the week beginning April 1, official data show. The city hosted the HSBC Rugby Sevens tournament between April 5 and 7, immediately followed by the inaugural HSBC Global Investment Summit between April 8 and 10.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

14 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

30 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

31 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

35 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

37 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

39 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

39 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

42 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo