Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

HSBC report advocates hybrid vehicles as pragmatic decarbonisation solution

In the present scenario, hybrid cars present a more viable option compared to electric vehicles (EVs), especially in terms of carbon emissions.

Business Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Decarbonsiation solution: In a move to find a practical medium-term solution for decarbonisation, India is on the move to switch to hybrid vehicles, as reported by HSBC. The report emphasises that under the current circumstances, hybrid cars present a more viable option compared to electric vehicles (EVs), especially in terms of carbon emissions.

HSBC's analysis indicates that total carbon emissions, considering the entire lifecycle (well to wheel), are currently lower for hybrid cars than for electric vehicles. The report suggests that the convergence of emissions between EVs and hybrids may take 7–10 years.

''Hybrids are critical not just from a cost of ownership perspective but also for India's decarbonisation drive,'' states the report, highlighting the importance of hybrids in the broader context of reducing carbon emissions.

Hybrids exibhit lower emissions 

According to the report, hybrids exhibit lower pollution levels compared to EVs. The total carbon emissions (well to wheel) from an EV stand at 158 g/km, whereas diesel, petrol, and hybrid emit 201 g/km, 176 g/km, and 133 g/km, respectively. This positions hybrids at 34 per cent, 25 per cent, and 16 per cent less polluting than diesel, petrol, and proportional EVs.

The total emissions calculation includes both vehicle emissions (tank to wheel) and power generation emissions (well to tank). The report notes that in the case of EVs, only power generation emissions are considered without factoring in coal production emissions, which could further favour hybrids.

The report suggests that the convergence of emissions between hybrid cars and EVs will happen when the non-fossil share of power generation rises to 44 per cent, estimating this transition to take 7–10 years. Even by 2030, with a 40 per cent share of non-fossil fuel, hybrids are predicted to release 8 per cent fewer emissions than EVs, down from the current 16 per cent.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

