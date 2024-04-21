Hyundai expects record sales from rural India this fiscal

Advertisement

HMIL rural sales: Hyundai Motor India is expecting a continued surge in sales from rural areas this fiscal year, aiming for a record-breaking contribution from these regions.

A senior company executive said among other factors which may propel robust auto sales includes the anticipation of a favorable monsoon season.

In the previous fiscal year, Hyundai witnessed healthy growth of 11 per cent in rural sales, surpassing the 4 per cent growth observed in urban centers.

Building upon this momentum, the automaker expects rural markets to play an even more significant role, aiming for their contribution to total sales to reach approximately 20 per cent by the end of the current financial year.

With popular models like Creta and Venue driving demand, Hyundai remains confident in the potential of rural markets to fuel its growth trajectory. This strategic focus on rural sales aligns with Hyundai's commitment to broadening its market reach and strengthening its position in India's automotive landscape.

Automaker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is aiming to surpass its last year's domestic sales of 6.14 lakh units by the end of FY25. A Hyundai India spokesperson told Republic Business that the car manufacturing unit acquired last year by Hyundai from General Motors (GM) in Talegaon in Maharashtra. Notably, Hyundai in India registered domestic sales of over 6.14 lakh units in FY 2023-24 and saw exports of over 1.63 lakh units during this period, said the spokesperson.

As per the spokesperson, Hyundai was focussing on keeping its focus in India in line with the ‘Make in India’ objective of the central government.

(With PTI inputs)