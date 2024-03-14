Hyundai-Kia EV Recall: Hyundai Motor Co and its sister company Kia Corp have announced a recall of nearly 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea. The decision comes in response to identified software problems within the charging systems of these vehicles, as disclosed by South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday.



The recall will involve 113,916 Hyundai EVs, spanning across various models, including those from the Ioniq series and Genesis. Additionally, 56,016 EVs from Kia will also be subject to the recall.



The software issues primarily affect the integrated charging control units, raising concerns over difficulties in powering low-voltage batteries. Furthermore, there's a risk that these problems could lead to the vehicles unexpectedly stopping while in operation.



In response to the situation, Hyundai Motor Group has assured customers of swift action, stating that they will take necessary measures to mitigate inconvenience and uphold the safety of their customers and vehicles.



The voluntary recalls are scheduled to commence on March 18, with both companies stressing their focus on addressing the issue promptly.



​(With Reuters Inputs)