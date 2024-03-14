×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Hyundai, Kia recall 170K EVs in South Korea over software glitch

The recall will involve 113,916 Hyundai EVs, spanning across various models, including those from the Ioniq series and Genesis.

Reported by: Business Desk
Hyundai-Kia EV Recall:
Hyundai-Kia EV Recall: | Image:Hyundai
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Hyundai-Kia EV Recall: Hyundai Motor Co and its sister company Kia Corp have announced a recall of nearly 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea. The decision comes in response to identified software problems within the charging systems of these vehicles, as disclosed by South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday.

The recall will involve 113,916 Hyundai EVs, spanning across various models, including those from the Ioniq series and Genesis. Additionally, 56,016 EVs from Kia will also be subject to the recall.

The software issues primarily affect the integrated charging control units, raising concerns over difficulties in powering low-voltage batteries. Furthermore, there's a risk that these problems could lead to the vehicles unexpectedly stopping while in operation.

In response to the situation, Hyundai Motor Group has assured customers of swift action, stating that they will take necessary measures to mitigate inconvenience and uphold the safety of their customers and vehicles.

The voluntary recalls are scheduled to commence on March 18, with both companies stressing their focus on addressing the issue promptly.

​(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Houses

Vistry to build homes

a few seconds ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

a few seconds ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

2 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

4 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

7 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

10 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

10 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

12 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

13 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

14 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

15 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

17 minutes ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

17 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

18 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

20 minutes ago
Red Sea crisis

John Lewis stock delays

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News4 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo