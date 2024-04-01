×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Hyundai Motor India sees 8% sales growth rise with 7.77 lakh units in FY24

Hyundai also reported highest ever domestic sales since inception of 614721 units in FY 23-24.

Reported by: Business Desk
Hyundai IPO
Hyundai IPO | Image:Hyundai IPO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyundia’s India plans  Hyundai Motor's India unit reported higher car sales in March and ended fiscal 2024 with record sales figures, monthly data from the automakers showed on Monday. As per a company release, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has registered its highest ever total sales of 777876 units in FY 23-24 with a Year on Year (YOY)  growth of 8.0 per cent over last year. 

Hyundai also reported highest ever domestic sales since inception of 614721 units in FY 23-24 backed by robust demand for its products in India, according to the statement.  Export for the year stood at 163155 units with 6.7 per cent growth over last year. 

Advertisement

In March 2024, the company reported total sales of 65601 units including 53001 units in the domestic market and 12600 units of exports, the company statement further added. 

 Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “FY 23-24 sales number of 7.77 lacs is a testimony to the great acceptance of our diverse product line-up with 8% year-on-year growth over LY in total sales. In the domestic market, HMIL sales surged by 8.3 per cent  in 2023-24 against the previous year,” 

Advertisement

“ These are the highest sales reported by HMIL since inception. In 2023-24, we launched many new models as well as product upgrades including EXTER, new CRETA, CRETA N LINE, new i-20 and introduction of ADAS in Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line,” the statement further added. 

“HMIL’s pursuit of technology & innovation was also recognized by critics, and the coveted ‘Car of The Year’ title was awarded to the EXTER, VERNA and IONIQ 5 by prominent Indian Automotive media. Infact, the three products together amassed over 50 awards cumulatively for HMI in this FY. As we move forward into 2024-25, we will continue to work diligently towards creating more excitement and enhanced value for our beloved customers,” said the company in its release. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a few seconds ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

2 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

9 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

10 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

10 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

10 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

10 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

14 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

16 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

18 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

19 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

21 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

22 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

23 minutes ago
Mumbai-based M&M

Auto sales data

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo