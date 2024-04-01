Hyundai Motor India sees 8% sales growth rise with 7.77 lakh units in FY24

Advertisement

Hyundia’s India plans Hyundai Motor's India unit reported higher car sales in March and ended fiscal 2024 with record sales figures, monthly data from the automakers showed on Monday. As per a company release, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has registered its highest ever total sales of 777876 units in FY 23-24 with a Year on Year (YOY) growth of 8.0 per cent over last year.

Hyundai also reported highest ever domestic sales since inception of 614721 units in FY 23-24 backed by robust demand for its products in India, according to the statement. Export for the year stood at 163155 units with 6.7 per cent growth over last year.

In March 2024, the company reported total sales of 65601 units including 53001 units in the domestic market and 12600 units of exports, the company statement further added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “FY 23-24 sales number of 7.77 lacs is a testimony to the great acceptance of our diverse product line-up with 8% year-on-year growth over LY in total sales. In the domestic market, HMIL sales surged by 8.3 per cent in 2023-24 against the previous year,”

“ These are the highest sales reported by HMIL since inception. In 2023-24, we launched many new models as well as product upgrades including EXTER, new CRETA, CRETA N LINE, new i-20 and introduction of ADAS in Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line,” the statement further added.

“HMIL’s pursuit of technology & innovation was also recognized by critics, and the coveted ‘Car of The Year’ title was awarded to the EXTER, VERNA and IONIQ 5 by prominent Indian Automotive media. Infact, the three products together amassed over 50 awards cumulatively for HMI in this FY. As we move forward into 2024-25, we will continue to work diligently towards creating more excitement and enhanced value for our beloved customers,” said the company in its release.

