sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 08:39 IST, September 17th 2024

Hyundai not liable for dealer's omissions: Delhi Consumer Commission

The forum had, however, directed the authorised dealer to refund the booking amount of Rs 3.32 lakh and pay a litigation cost of Rs 10,000, the commission noted

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hyundai
Hyundai plans to expand its ultra-fast charging stations in India  | Image: Hyundai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:39 IST, September 17th 2024