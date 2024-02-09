Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Hyundai’s India IPO will crush Korean discount

If Hyundai achieves target $30 billion valuation, a sale of 10% of the shares would make it one of India's biggest IPO.

Pranav KiranPranav Kiran
Hyundai IPO
Hyundai IPO | Image:Hyundai IPO
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Defies logic. The company plans to invest close to $4 billion in the Indian market over the next decade to launch new electric vehicles. It is not efficient for multinationals to float their businesses in all the countries where they operate. But $45 billion Hyundai's plan to list its business in India - the third biggest carmaker in the world's fastest growing car market - looks roadworthy.

First, there's plenty of value to unlock. If the South Korean auto company achieves its target $30 billion valuation, per Reuters, a sale of 10% of the shares would make it one of India's biggest ever initial public offerings. The unit would be worth two thirds of its parent's market capitalisation.

Advertisement

An India listing would help Hyundai offset the "Korean discount", where the country's companies command lower valuations than other Asian and global peers due to the dominance of opaque conglomerates and geopolitical risks involving North Korea. The latter is coming into sharp focus as Pyongyang this week voted to scrap all economic cooperation with Seoul. Hyundai's target valuation implies a multiple of 53 times trailing earnings for the India business, 10 times its parent's.

A lofty ratio can be justified by Hyundai's blistering and profitable growth in India where equity markets are frothy. Local financial filings suggest the unit generates barely 7% of its parent's revenue but its earnings surged 62% in the year to March 2023 and its net profit margin of 7.6% is rising fast too. The final multiple will become clearer when the company publishes its prospectus as local filings don't always provide a complete picture. Maruti Suzuki, which makes the largest number of India's passenger cars, trades on 31 times.

Advertisement


 

A separate listing will also make it easier for the Indian unit to raise funds. Hyundai, like its peers Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti, is investing to ramp up production, charging stations and a battery pack assembly unit. It’s also buying a now defunct GM plant to expand its production. Tata and Mahindra have brought outside investors including private equity firm TPG and Singapore's Temasek into their electric-car businesses. Hyundai will be able to do the same more easily once it has local ticker.

Advertisement

Then there is the potential boost if Hyundai charges its unit royalty fees. Maruti regularly pays these to Suzuki for using its brand among other things. Unilever and Nestlé receive these from their listed Indian units too. It's a delicate issue. In many cases, New Delhi thinks these payments are too high and prefers companies to boost investment in local research and development. For Hyundai though, the benefits of listing its India business will probably far outweigh any challenges.

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

18 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

20 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

26 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

4 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories28 minutes ago

  4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: A Look Into Making Of Akshay-Tiger's Real Action

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Quality Council of India partners with ONDC for digital certification

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement