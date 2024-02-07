English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

IBM boom suggests a lack of pattern recognition

IBM stock jumped 11% after Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said client demand for AI is accelerating.

Robert CyranRobert Cyran
Representative photo of IBM HQ | Image:IBM
Promises and deliveries.

If there’s one problem AI is good at fixing, it’s a lackluster valuation. IBM stock jumped 11% on Thursday after Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said client demand for artificial intelligence is accelerating. That’s the best one-day share performance the tech firm known as Big Blue has had since 2001, according to data from LSEG. Yet its reported numbers and expectations for 2024 are oddly pedestrian. Investors seem to be betting on an AI windfall that IBM’s past experience suggests could be illusory.

IBM’s fourth quarter was solid, but no better than analysts had expected: Revenue grew 4% compared to the same period last year, as the company’s software, consulting and infrastructure divisions all saw more business. The company’s “book of business” for its watsonx AI offering and related initiatives, however, doubled the previous three months. About a third of the benefits should show up in software, and the remainder in consulting based on how IBM divides up its offerings.

That’s future revenue, of course. How far in the future? It’s not evident in IBM’s forecast revenue growth for 2024 of just 5%. That’s the same rate the company set for its medium-term growth expectations in late 2021, before AI hype really got started.

True, long-term earnings are mathematically what make up the bulk of a company’s valuation. Yet IBM’s recent history is full of opportunities that appeared huge, from mobile to cloud, but provided mediocre benefit to shareholders. IBM shares are roughly where they were a decade ago. Dividends mean an IBM investor who bought shares in 2014 has still earned a positive return, but shareholders would have done roughly four times better by investing in the Nasdaq Composite Index. For now, IBM’s promise is what AI followers call a hallucination.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

