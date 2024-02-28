SEBI issues administrative warning to ICICI Securities for merchant banking issues

Advertisement

SEBI warning to ICICI Securities: The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to Brokerage house ICICI Securities Ltd, concerning its merchant banking activities, the company said on Wednesday.

"This is to inform you that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’) has issued an administrative warning to ICICI Securities Limited (‘the Company’) vide their letter dated February 28, 2024, which was received on the same day at 12:16 p.m. through e-mail," according to a stock exchange filing,"

In the stock exchange filing, ICICI Securities added, “This administrative warning does not have any immediate impact on the financial or operational activities of ICICI Securities. The company has stated that it will continue to operate in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,”

On Wednesday, shares of ICICI Securities declined 1.89 per cent to close at Rs 806.70 on the BSE.