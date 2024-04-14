×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

IDB, World Bank highlight potential for expanded lending capacity

The Inter-American Development Bank and World Bank reported on callable capital, emergency funds from governments, to expand multilateral banks' lending.

Reported by: Business Desk
World Bank
World Bank | Image:World Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Unlocking lending potential: The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank recently conducted comprehensive evaluations of callable capital and emergency funding promised by governments but not yet utilised. These assessments may open avenues for expanded lending capacity within multilateral development banks.

Following extensive technical analyses and reverse stress tests, both institutions found unanimous shareholder agreement on the legal obligations associated with callable capital. However, the likelihood of activating this emergency funding was deemed extremely low.

The IDB's reverse stress tests revealed a consensus amongst shareholders regarding the binding nature of callable capital obligations, despite the remote probability of its utilisation. Similarly, the World Bank stated that the chance of needing emergency capital was “extremely remote.”

Evaluating callable capital

Confident in their findings, the IDB anticipates that credit rating agencies will find their analysis valuable in evaluating the significance of callable capital. This initiative aligns with broader efforts by the IDB and other multilateral banks to increase resources available for assisting impoverished nations in combating climate change.

Moreover, the World Bank's review of callable capital procedures aimed to enhance transparency surrounding shareholders' commitments, potentially paving the way for adjustments to facilitate increased lending.

These developments are expected to assist rating agencies in better assessing the value of callable capital for Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). Recognising this value could potentially enable MDBs like the World Bank to enhance their financial capacity to address mounting development needs and enhance the lives of millions.

Similar evaluations of callable capital are currently underway at other development banks such as the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Praised as significant progress by a senior US Treasury official, these assessments reflect meticulous efforts by MDBs and signal optimism about enhanced engagement with credit ratings agencies.

MDBs call for reforms

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged MDBs to prioritise the integration of "a prudent share" of callable capital into their capital adequacy frameworks, part of broader reforms aimed at expanding funding options for developing countries in the face of worsening climate crises.

Senior executives from MDBs have been engaging with top credit ratings agencies as part of a broader initiative to boost lending capacity and assist countries in mitigating climate change and other challenges. Studies suggest that modifying the treatment of callable capital by ratings agencies could potentially unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in additional lending capacity for MDBs, without jeopardising their AAA credit ratings, which enable them to borrow at favourable rates and pass on savings to developing nations.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

14 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

30 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

31 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

35 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

37 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

39 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

39 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

42 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo