A full Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal would be presented in July next year by the new government elected after the April-May general elections, she said at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum.

Need for green credits: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that India faces a funding gap of $10.1 trillion to fulfil its net-zero commitment and urged the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to establish a platform for trading green credits.

During a session titled 'An aspiration of modern India' at GIFT City, the minister revealed that companies would soon have the opportunity to access global funds directly through listings on IFSC exchanges.

"The eagerly anticipated direct listing of stocks in Gift IFSC was announced earlier. We are proceeding through the process systematically, and I am confident that it will happen soon. With that, companies should find it easier to access global funds by being listed in the country," she stated.

Listing permission in Markets

In the previous year, the government made the decision to permit both listed and unlisted companies to directly list themselves on the exchanges of the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City.

Currently, companies can only access foreign equity markets by issuing depository receipts or listing their debt securities on foreign markets. The finance minister proposed the creation of a platform within the IFSC for trading green credits.

Sitharaman pointed out that the government must address a funding gap of $10.1 trillion to meet its net-zero commitment by 2070, and GIFT City could play a crucial role in bridging this gap.

"I believe the authorities here should work on establishing a platform where green credits can be traded, allowing those engaged in activities like tree planting, Miyawaki forests, and other green-certified practices in afforestation, renewable energy, solid waste management, and the like, to sell their credits. This should be the hub for buying and selling these credits," she added.

(with PTI inputs)