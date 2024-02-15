IFSCA chair calls for gold refining units

Advertisement

Gold refinement: K Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), advocated for the establishment of gold refining units during a gold conference organised by IIM Ahmedabad-IGPC (India Gold Policy Centre) on Thursday. Rajaraman emphasised its significant role as a major buyer of gold globally and highlighted the potential for the country to move up the value chain in the gold sector.

Gold imports for refining

The government currently imports around 250 metric tonnes of dore (raw gold) for refining purposes. Rajaraman suggested that the GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Technology City) could potentially become a hub for gold refining, given its status as an international financial services centre with suitable regulatory frameworks in place. He indicated that some adjustments to tax policies or customs tariffs might be necessary to facilitate this and assured that the IFSCA would consider such changes.

Rajaraman also discussed the importance of developing an index for the financialization of gold, suggesting that the vast amount of gold held by individuals and the RBI could be utilized more effectively to benefit the economy. He stressed the need to integrate global best practices in gold trading, including responsible sourcing and establishing good delivery standards.

The IFSCA, established in 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, is headquartered at GIFT City in Gujarat. Rajaraman's remarks underscored the potential for the government to play a more influential role in global gold markets and emphasised the importance of leveraging domestic resources for economic growth.

