English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

IFSCA chair calls for gold refining units

GIFT City could potentially become a hub for gold refining, given its status as an international financial services centre.

Business Desk
Sovereign Gold Bond (representative)
IFSCA chair calls for gold refining units | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gold refinement: K Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), advocated for the establishment of gold refining units during a gold conference organised by IIM Ahmedabad-IGPC (India Gold Policy Centre) on Thursday. Rajaraman emphasised its significant role as a major buyer of gold globally and highlighted the potential for the country to move up the value chain in the gold sector.

Gold imports for refining 

The government currently imports around 250 metric tonnes of dore (raw gold) for refining purposes. Rajaraman suggested that the GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Technology City) could potentially become a hub for gold refining, given its status as an international financial services centre with suitable regulatory frameworks in place. He indicated that some adjustments to tax policies or customs tariffs might be necessary to facilitate this and assured that the IFSCA would consider such changes.

Rajaraman also discussed the importance of developing an index for the financialization of gold, suggesting that the vast amount of gold held by individuals and the RBI could be utilized more effectively to benefit the economy. He stressed the need to integrate global best practices in gold trading, including responsible sourcing and establishing good delivery standards.

Advertisement

The IFSCA, established in 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, is headquartered at GIFT City in Gujarat. Rajaraman's remarks underscored the potential for the government to play a more influential role in global gold markets and emphasised the importance of leveraging domestic resources for economic growth.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World10 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo