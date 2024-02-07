Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:50 IST
IGL Genesis Technologies secures Smart Metre Tech for $2.4 million
The financial resources for this transaction have been drawn from a capital infusion of around Rs 370 million.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
IGL tech quisition: IGL Genesis Technologies, a joint venture between IGL and Genesis, acquired smart metre manufacturing technology from China-based Hangzhou Beta Metre for $2.4 million.
IGL Genesis Technologies Limited (IGTL), a joint venture of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd (GGSPL), has finalised a deal with Hangzhou Beta Metre Co, Ltd (Holley Group) to acquire smart metre manufacturing technology. The transaction, valued at $2.4 million (about Rs 20 crore), marks a strategic move towards advancing smart gas metre production in India.
Advertisement
Setup of production facility
In an official statement, it was revealed that IGTL has initiated the setup of a production facility to manufacture these smart gas metres in India, utilising the technical expertise obtained from Hangzhou Beta Meter. The acquisition of this technology has been executed at a cost of $2.4 million, with 50 per cent of the payment, approximately $1.2 million (Rs 99.60 million), remitted this week.
Advertisement
The financial resources for this transaction have been drawn from a capital infusion of around Rs 370 million contributed to IGTL. This capital injection comes from both IGL and GGSPL in a 51:49 ratio, respectively.
The move signifies a strategic push towards enhancing technological capabilities in the gas metreing sector, allowing IGTL to strengthen its position in smart metre manufacturing. This development aligns with the broader industry trend of integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency and accuracy in utility services.
Advertisement
(with PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.