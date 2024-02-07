Advertisement

IGL tech quisition: IGL Genesis Technologies, a joint venture between IGL and Genesis, acquired smart metre manufacturing technology from China-based Hangzhou Beta Metre for $2.4 million.

IGL Genesis Technologies Limited (IGTL), a joint venture of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd (GGSPL), has finalised a deal with Hangzhou Beta Metre Co, Ltd (Holley Group) to acquire smart metre manufacturing technology. The transaction, valued at $2.4 million (about Rs 20 crore), marks a strategic move towards advancing smart gas metre production in India.

Setup of production facility

In an official statement, it was revealed that IGTL has initiated the setup of a production facility to manufacture these smart gas metres in India, utilising the technical expertise obtained from Hangzhou Beta Meter. The acquisition of this technology has been executed at a cost of $2.4 million, with 50 per cent of the payment, approximately $1.2 million (Rs 99.60 million), remitted this week.

The financial resources for this transaction have been drawn from a capital infusion of around Rs 370 million contributed to IGTL. This capital injection comes from both IGL and GGSPL in a 51:49 ratio, respectively.

The move signifies a strategic push towards enhancing technological capabilities in the gas metreing sector, allowing IGTL to strengthen its position in smart metre manufacturing. This development aligns with the broader industry trend of integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency and accuracy in utility services.

(with PTI inputs)