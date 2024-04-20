Advertisement

IMF and WB joint stand: The joint steering committee for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank has highlighted the imperative of broader accountability as both multilateral global organisations undergo reforms aimed at assisting nations in confronting challenges like climate change and other economic shocks.

Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Finance and head of the joint Development Committee has highlighted the necessity for heightened accountability as the institutions strive to evolve into more effective and impactful entities. Al Husseini issued a chair's statement in light of ongoing disagreements over conflicts in regions such as the Middle East and Ukraine, acknowledging the economic risks posed by these geopolitical tensions.

The conclusion of this week's meetings of the IMF and World Bank saw governors of both institutions urging the World Bank to reinforce its global and regional partnerships. They also called upon the World Bank's management to advance reforms related to country engagement and enhance country diagnostics.

Furthermore, there was an emphasis on fostering closer collaboration between the World Bank and IMF to assist countries in generating more domestic revenues. Additionally, the committees highlighted the importance of joint efforts in addressing pressing global issues such as climate change, pandemic preparedness, and debt sustainability.

These discussions underscore the ongoing commitment of international financial institutions to support countries in navigating complex economic challenges and fostering sustainable development. As the IMF and World Bank move forward with their reform agendas, the focus on accountability and collaboration will remain paramount in driving positive outcomes for economies worldwide.

