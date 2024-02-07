Advertisement

Tax shield through insurance: Feeling overwhelmed with tax-saving choices? Experts recommend exploring insurance for financial security and tax benefits.

"Creating a robust financial plan requires effective tax-saving strategies, and if you're navigating the maze of options, turning to insurance can provide both financial security and tax benefits," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.



"Before setting any financial objectives, understanding your tax obligations is crucial. Examining your financial situation not only gives you a clear picture of your current standing but also allows you to leverage insurance for various advantages beyond mere protection," he added.



"By incorporating term life insurance, health insurance, ULIPs, and specific investment options within Section 80C, you can optimise tax liability while securing financial well-being and peace of mind," Suri suggested.

Term life plans

Ideal for straightforward life coverage without complex investment elements.

Offers significant death benefits at affordable premiums, especially beneficial for young individuals.

All premiums qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C, providing yearly savings on taxes.

Death benefits are entirely tax-exempt under Section 10(10D), ensuring financial support for the family in case of the policyholder's demise.

Some modern term plans include a "return-of-premium" feature, providing an additional financial advantage if the policyholder outlives the term.

Insurance-cum-investment plans

Combine life coverage, returns, and tax benefits.

Premiums eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) offer a unique blend of life insurance and wealth creation through market-linked investments.

Maturity benefits from ULIPs are tax-exempt under Section 10(10D) if the annual premium remains below Rs 2.5 lakh, with a potential increase to Rs 5 lakh for specific guaranteed plans meeting conditions.

Health insurance

Crucial for financial well-being and access to medical care during illness or injury.

Premiums paid for health insurance, covering yourself, spouse, dependent children, and parents, qualify for deductions under Section 80D.

Deduction limits vary based on age and family structure, with an additional Rs 5,000 for preventive health check-ups.

Section 80D encourages investment in health insurance by reducing taxable income, promoting better healthcare accessibility.



Notably, specific health insurance policies like critical illness plans might not be eligible for deductions under Section 80D. Therefore, selecting a plan aligned with your needs ensures coverage of medical expenses while reaping tax benefits as an additional advantage.