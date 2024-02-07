Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Income tax return: Here's how insurance can secure your finances and cut tax burden

By incorporating term life insurance, health insurance, ULIPs, and specific investment options eligible under Section 80C, you can optimise tax liability.

Business Desk
Insure smart, save big on taxes
Insure smart, save big on taxes | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax shield through insurance: Feeling overwhelmed with tax-saving choices? Experts recommend exploring insurance for financial security and tax benefits.

"Creating a robust financial plan requires effective tax-saving strategies, and if you're navigating the maze of options, turning to insurance can provide both financial security and tax benefits," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.

"Before setting any financial objectives, understanding your tax obligations is crucial. Examining your financial situation not only gives you a clear picture of your current standing but also allows you to leverage insurance for various advantages beyond mere protection," he added.

"By incorporating term life insurance, health insurance, ULIPs, and specific investment options within Section 80C, you can optimise tax liability while securing financial well-being and peace of mind," Suri suggested.

Advertisement

Term life plans

  • Ideal for straightforward life coverage without complex investment elements.
  • Offers significant death benefits at affordable premiums, especially beneficial for young individuals.
  • All premiums qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C, providing yearly savings on taxes.
  • Death benefits are entirely tax-exempt under Section 10(10D), ensuring financial support for the family in case of the policyholder's demise.
  • Some modern term plans include a "return-of-premium" feature, providing an additional financial advantage if the policyholder outlives the term.

Insurance-cum-investment plans

  • Combine life coverage, returns, and tax benefits.
  • Premiums eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually.
  • Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) offer a unique blend of life insurance and wealth creation through market-linked investments.
  • Maturity benefits from ULIPs are tax-exempt under Section 10(10D) if the annual premium remains below Rs 2.5 lakh, with a potential increase to Rs 5 lakh for specific guaranteed plans meeting conditions.

Health insurance

  • Crucial for financial well-being and access to medical care during illness or injury.
  • Premiums paid for health insurance, covering yourself, spouse, dependent children, and parents, qualify for deductions under Section 80D.
  • Deduction limits vary based on age and family structure, with an additional Rs 5,000 for preventive health check-ups.
  • Section 80D encourages investment in health insurance by reducing taxable income, promoting better healthcare accessibility.
     

Notably, specific health insurance policies like critical illness plans might not be eligible for deductions under Section 80D. Therefore, selecting a plan aligned with your needs ensures coverage of medical expenses while reaping tax benefits as an additional advantage.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement