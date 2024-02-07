Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:16 IST

India aims net-zero emissions by 2070 with offshore wind and clean coal boost

The plan includes providing viability gap funding to harness the offshore wind energy potential, starting with an initial capacity of one gigawatt.

Business Desk
Budget 2024
बजट 2024 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a plan to propel India towards net-zero emissions by 2070, aligning with commitment made at COP26 in 2021. The budget addressed critical aspects of clean energy and resource efficiency.

The plan includes providing viability gap funding to harness the offshore wind energy potential, starting with an initial capacity of one gigawatt. Additionally, the government aims to establish coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 metric tons by 2030, with the dual purpose of ensuring energy and chemical self-sufficiency and reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia. 

"Coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 MT will be set up by 2030. This will also help in reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Advertisement

Green fuels mandate

The budget also outlined a phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic use. Furthermore, financial assistance will be extended for the procurement of biomass aggregation machinery, emphasising the importance of supporting infrastructure for biomass collection. These initiatives will support sustainable and cleaner energy future while promoting self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports.

Balasaheb Darade, Founder and MD, New Era Cleantech Solution, commended the government's focus on clean coal technologies. Darade highlighted the potential reduction in imports of natural gas, oil, and chemicals through coal gasification, enhancing energy security and contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.

Advertisement

"Coal gasification and liquefaction will enhance energy security under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework. The focus on boosting domestic production and curbing imports of various commodities such as natural gas, hydrogen, urea, methanol, ammonia, DME/LPG, will lead to significant forex savings," Darade said .

The Founder and MD also emphasised the budget's positive impact on the coal-to-chemicals sector, citing the recent Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification. The initiatives are expected to attract investments, boosting a sustainable energy landscape in India.

Syngas sparks growth


Drawing inspiration from China in utilising coal gasification for essential materials, experts believe that India's move will reduce dependency on imports, promote self-reliance and energy security. The shift from oil and natural gas to homegrown petrochemicals produced using syngas is anticipated to have a multiplier effect on various industries.

The Finance Minister also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore research and innovation fund. Combined with other budgetary measures like viability gap funding for offshore wind, rooftop solarisation, strengthening the e-vehicle ecosystem, and a new scheme for bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry, these initiatives aim to boost the share of renewable energy in India's energy mix.
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News26 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World28 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement