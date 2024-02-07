Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a plan to propel India towards net-zero emissions by 2070, aligning with commitment made at COP26 in 2021. The budget addressed critical aspects of clean energy and resource efficiency.



The plan includes providing viability gap funding to harness the offshore wind energy potential, starting with an initial capacity of one gigawatt. Additionally, the government aims to establish coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 metric tons by 2030, with the dual purpose of ensuring energy and chemical self-sufficiency and reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia.

"Coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 MT will be set up by 2030. This will also help in reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Green fuels mandate

The budget also outlined a phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic use. Furthermore, financial assistance will be extended for the procurement of biomass aggregation machinery, emphasising the importance of supporting infrastructure for biomass collection. These initiatives will support sustainable and cleaner energy future while promoting self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports.



Balasaheb Darade, Founder and MD, New Era Cleantech Solution, commended the government's focus on clean coal technologies. Darade highlighted the potential reduction in imports of natural gas, oil, and chemicals through coal gasification, enhancing energy security and contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.

"Coal gasification and liquefaction will enhance energy security under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework. The focus on boosting domestic production and curbing imports of various commodities such as natural gas, hydrogen, urea, methanol, ammonia, DME/LPG, will lead to significant forex savings," Darade said .



The Founder and MD also emphasised the budget's positive impact on the coal-to-chemicals sector, citing the recent Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification. The initiatives are expected to attract investments, boosting a sustainable energy landscape in India.

Syngas sparks growth



Drawing inspiration from China in utilising coal gasification for essential materials, experts believe that India's move will reduce dependency on imports, promote self-reliance and energy security. The shift from oil and natural gas to homegrown petrochemicals produced using syngas is anticipated to have a multiplier effect on various industries.



The Finance Minister also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore research and innovation fund. Combined with other budgetary measures like viability gap funding for offshore wind, rooftop solarisation, strengthening the e-vehicle ecosystem, and a new scheme for bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry, these initiatives aim to boost the share of renewable energy in India's energy mix.

