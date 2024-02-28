Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2023 at 16:55 IST

48 cr PAN linked with Aadhaar so far, 31st March remains deadline to avail various tax benefits

About 48 crore individual PANs, out of the total 61 crore issued, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, says CBDT Chairperson.

Press Trust Of India
Nitin Gupta, CBDT chairman
Nitin Gupta, CBDT chairman (Image: twitter/ @IncomeTaxIndia) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

About 48 crore individual Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), out of the total 61 crore issued till now, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said.

The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.

A fee of Rs 1,000 will be payable for those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar between now and March 31.

"There are about 61 crore individual PANs issued till now and out of this, around 48 crore have been seeded with Aadhaar. The difference is around 13 crore now, including the exempt category, and we hope the rest will also be linked by the end date," Gupta told PTI in a post-Budget interview.

We have undertaken a number of public campaigns and have extended the deadline many times urging taxpayers to link the two...those category of taxpayers who are required to do so but do not link them, will stand to lose tax benefits as their PANs will not be valid after March, he said.

The CBDT chief said the Budget announcement of making PAN a "common identifier" will be "beneficial" for the business sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech made on February 1, had said that PAN will now be a common identifier for business establishments for digital systems of government agencies.

A circular issued by the CBDT on March 30 said once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the Act (I-T Act) and will have to suffer a number of implications like: The person shall not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN; pending returns will not be processed; pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs; pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative and tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

"In addition to the above, the tax payer might face difficulty at various other fora like banks and other financial portals, as PAN is one of the important KYC (know your customer) criterion for all kinds of financial transaction," the circular said.

Few categories of taxpayers are, however, exempted from undertaking this linkage.

The 'exempt category', according to notification issued by the Union finance ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states/UTs of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the I-T department.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2023 at 16:55 IST

BusinessNirmala SitharamanBudget

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

3 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

7 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

7 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

21 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

21 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

21 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

21 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

21 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ambanis Kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities With Anna Seva

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. ICICI Securities merchant banking issues draw SEBI warning

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Pt Deendayal's Ideals Guided Us to Remember The Forgotten: PM

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Shahid, Kriti, Rakul, Jackky, Others Attend TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Delhi: 3 Arrested for Allegedly Duping BTech Student of Rs 5 Lakh

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo