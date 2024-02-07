English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

India Emerges As Leading Smartphone Exporter, Surpasses 100 Unicorns: PM Modi

Business Desk
LIVE: 5G Now Accessible in All Villages, Says PM Modi at NCC Rally in Delhi
LIVE: 5G Now Accessible in All Villages, Says PM Modi at NCC Rally in Delhi | Image:ANI
PM Modi on India’s growth story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has achieved the milestone of becoming the second-largest exporter of mobile phones globally. PM Modi was addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally in Delhi on January 27. This not only underlines the country's burgeoning manufacturing capabilities but also cements India's position as a formidable player in the global mobile technology market.

PM Modi, addressing the rally, celebrated India's entrepreneurial spirit by highlighting that the nation is now home to over 100 unicorns which is reflective of a robust and thriving startup culture. 

The dynamic and inclusive nature of technological advancements in the country is further scaled by the accessibility of 5G technology even in rural villages. This accessibility underlines India's commitment to digital progress and inclusivity, states PM Modi. 

During his speech, the Prime Minister also underscored the transformative impact of key initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' These initiatives, he said, have played a pivotal role in generating substantial employment opportunities for the youth of the nation. Modi envisioned the digital economy as the new strength of the youth, positioning India as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

As the country continues to stride forward in the digital age, PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant and digitally empowered India takes centre stage. The achievements in mobile phone exports and the thriving startup ecosystem position India as a significant player in the global economic picture. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

