India Inc. Stands United in Grief as FICCI Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April, which tragically claimed the lives of innocent civilians and left several others injured. The attack, which targeted unsuspecting tourists and locals in the serene and popular destination of Pahalgam, has shocked the nation. FICCI expressed profound grief and anguish over this senseless act of violence, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for the swift recovery of the injured.



Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, spoke out about the horror and pain experienced by those affected by the attack. In his statement, he said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific attack that has caused immeasurable suffering to dozens of families across India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this moment of profound grief. This senseless violence has not only devastated the lives of those directly impacted but has also left the entire nation in mourning."



FICCI’s statement highlighted that the attack in Pahalgam, a key tourism hub in Jammu and Kashmir, represents an assault on the peace and security of the country. The organization strongly condemned this act of terror, reiterating that it cannot and should not be tolerated in any form. As the nation reels from the shock, FICCI expressed its support for both the central and state governments, as well as law enforcement agencies, in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such acts of violence from recurring.