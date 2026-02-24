‘India Is An AI Desert’: Market Expert As Nifty IT Falls 8% In A week, 22% In A Year

Nifty IT down 8% in a week; ‘AI desert’ warning adds to sector concerns | Image: Republic

With the Nifty IT declining more than 8% in a week and nearly 22% over the past year, market expert has flagged a deeper structural concern: India’s limited presence in foundational artificial intelligence innovation.

The index, which was trading near 36,100 levels earlier this month, slipped toward the 31,400–32,000 range, reflecting intense selling across heavyweights. In contrast, the broader Nifty 50 has delivered roughly 12–13% gains over the past year, underscoring IT’s sharp underperformance. India is seen as an AI desert. We have not made meaningful progress in foundational artificial intelligence.

He pointed to the dominance of US-based AI firms, noting that leading large language models such as those developed by Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are headquartered in the United States. The teachers are Indians, but India has no school he added, referring to the significant presence of Indian-origin talent in global AI research, contrasted with a limited domestic ecosystem depth.

$3 Trillion AI Investment Wave

The scale of the global AI push, stating that by 2030, countries globally are projected to spend nearly $3 trillion on AI infrastructure, compute, data centres, and research based on long-term industry estimates. That level of capital allocation dwarfs India’s current AI investment outlays and raises questions about long-term competitiveness.

For Indian IT companies, many of which generate over 50–60% of revenue from North America, the AI transition presents both risk and opportunity. Automation-led efficiencies could pressure billing models even as AI-driven demand creates new service lines.

Markets Pricing Future Risk

Markets are future-discounting machines. They price in expectations well in advance. Markets will remain vulnerable until companies deliver growth in line with projections. The sharp correction in IT stocks reflects this repricing.

Over the past three years, the Nifty IT index has delivered barely -3% cumulative returns, compared with double-digit gains in broader benchmarks. In recent weeks alone, leading IT stocks have corrected between 10–20%, with billions wiped out in market capitalisation.

FIIs have also trimmed exposure to IT counters in recent sessions, adding to volatility in a sector that traditionally carries high FII ownership.

India Must Build Its Own LLM

India cannot remain dependent on foreign AI platforms indefinitely. India will have to build its own large language model. Relying entirely on global platforms is not sustainable over the long term.

Despite near-term weakness, market expert advised investors to maintain discipline. Investors should invest with a long-term horizon of at least five years. The ideal approach is disciplined investing. Volatility is part of markets. While the Nifty IT index faces near-term earnings and valuation headwinds, he suggested that structurally strong companies adapting to AI shifts could still generate long-term value.

The core issue confronting India’s $250+ billion IT services industry is whether it can evolve from a cost-arbitrage outsourcing hub into a product and AI innovation leader.

With the Nifty IT index down 8% in a week, 22% in a year, and delivering muted multi-year returns, markets appear to be reassessing that transition risk.