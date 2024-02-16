English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

India launches anti-dumping probe into solar glass imports from China

Borosil Renewables Ltd filed the application on behalf of the domestic industry, seeking the imposition of appropriate anti-dumping duties on imports.

Business Desk
India launches anti-dumping probe into solar glass imports from China | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India probes China-Vietnam: India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of certain solar glass products from China and Vietnam. The probe follows a complaint by domestic players and is being conducted by the commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The investigation focuses on the alleged dumping of 'Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass,' also known as solar glass or solar photovoltaic glass. On behalf of the domestic industry, Borosil Renewables Ltd. submitted the application, requesting the implementation of suitable anti-dumping taxes on imports.

Anti-dumping investigation

The notification from DGTR stated, "On the basis of the duly substantiated application by the domestic industry, the authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the alleged dumping."

If the investigation finds that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR may recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duties. The final decision to impose duties rests with the finance ministry.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted to determine if domestic industries have been harmed by a surge in cheap imports. These duties, imposed under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) regime, aim to ensure fair trading practices and a level playing field for domestic producers. India has previously imposed anti-dumping duties on various products, including those from China, to address the issue of cheap imports.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

