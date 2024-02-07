Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio hits 15-year high at 6.11% in FY 2022-23

In FY 2022-23, direct taxes rose to 54.62% of total government tax revenue, up from the previous year and rebounding from a 15-year low in 2020-21.

Business Desk
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax-to-GDP surge: India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio has surged to a 15-year peak of 6.11 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, nearing the 6.3 per cent recorded in 2007-08, as per the latest data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The figures, unveiled on January 23, indicate that direct taxes, encompassing corporate and personal income taxes, have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. In the fiscal year 2022-23, direct taxes constituted 54.62 per cent of the government's total tax revenue, a rise from 52.27 per cent in the previous fiscal year and 46.84 per cent in 2020-21, marking the lowest point in 15 years.

If the central government meets its budget estimates for 2023-24, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio may further increase to approximately 6.2 per cent, but economists anticipate that the government might surpass its budget projections of Rs 9.23 lakh crore for corporate tax and Rs 9.01 lakh crore for personal income tax. According to a poll of 10 economists, there is a possibility that the direct tax-to-GDP ratio could reach an unprecedented 6.5 per cent this year.

CBDT data snapshot for 2000-01 to 2022-23

  •  The government incurred Rs 8,452 crore in direct tax collection costs in 2022-23, compared to Rs 7,479 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the efficiency of tax collections improved, with the cost of collection decreasing to 0.51 per cent of total collections in 2022-23, down from 0.53 per cent in the preceding year.
  • A total of 7.78 crore income tax returns were filed in 2022-23, reflecting a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. The majority of returns, amounting to 7.33 crore, were filed by individuals.
  • The total number of taxpayers in India, including individuals, rose by 7.8 per cent to 9.34 crore for the assessment year 2022-23. A taxpayer is defined as anyone who has either filed a return of income for the assessment year or had tax deducted at source in the relevant financial year without filing an income tax return.
Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement