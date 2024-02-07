Advertisement

Tax-to-GDP surge: India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio has surged to a 15-year peak of 6.11 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, nearing the 6.3 per cent recorded in 2007-08, as per the latest data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The figures, unveiled on January 23, indicate that direct taxes, encompassing corporate and personal income taxes, have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. In the fiscal year 2022-23, direct taxes constituted 54.62 per cent of the government's total tax revenue, a rise from 52.27 per cent in the previous fiscal year and 46.84 per cent in 2020-21, marking the lowest point in 15 years.



If the central government meets its budget estimates for 2023-24, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio may further increase to approximately 6.2 per cent, but economists anticipate that the government might surpass its budget projections of Rs 9.23 lakh crore for corporate tax and Rs 9.01 lakh crore for personal income tax. According to a poll of 10 economists, there is a possibility that the direct tax-to-GDP ratio could reach an unprecedented 6.5 per cent this year.

CBDT data snapshot for 2000-01 to 2022-23

The government incurred Rs 8,452 crore in direct tax collection costs in 2022-23, compared to Rs 7,479 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the efficiency of tax collections improved, with the cost of collection decreasing to 0.51 per cent of total collections in 2022-23, down from 0.53 per cent in the preceding year.

A total of 7.78 crore income tax returns were filed in 2022-23, reflecting a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. The majority of returns, amounting to 7.33 crore, were filed by individuals.

The total number of taxpayers in India, including individuals, rose by 7.8 per cent to 9.34 crore for the assessment year 2022-23. A taxpayer is defined as anyone who has either filed a return of income for the assessment year or had tax deducted at source in the relevant financial year without filing an income tax return.