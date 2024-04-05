Advertisement

India's EV sale surge: Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are poised to surge by 66 per cent this year, following a near doubling in 2023. This growth is attributed to state subsidies stimulating demand and the development of supporting infrastructure across the country, as per findings by research firm Counterpoint.



The importance of this accelerated sales expansion lies in contrast with the slowing EV markets in other major economies like the United States and China.



Projections outlined in the report suggest that by 2030, EVs could constitute nearly one-third of India's personal vehicle market.

Tata's EV dominance

Tata Motors emerged as the dominant player. Although the EV market share stood at 2 per cent of total car sales in 2023, the government aims for a 30 per cent share by 2030.



In a recent move, the government reduced EV import taxes on specific models, contingent upon carmakers committing to investing at least $500 million and commencing domestic manufacturing within three years. This policy shift is particularly beneficial for foreign automakers such as Tesla, which is set to export right-hand drive vehicles from its German plant to India later this year.



Adding to the momentum, Vietnamese automaker VinFast intends to inject $2 billion into India and has commenced the construction of a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Competitive market landscape

In terms of market dynamics, Tata Motors maintained a stronghold with over two-thirds of the country's EV market in the past year, despite conceding ground to competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese manufacturer BYD, as indicated by the Counterpoint report.



Mahindra & Mahindra experienced a growth of nearly 2,500 per cent in EV sales last year, primarily driven by the all-electric SUV XUV400.



Similarly, BYD witnessed growth in India, with over 1,500 per cent growth in EV sales, propelled by its e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV models.



Overall, the trajectory of EV sales in India reflects a promising trend amidst global shifts towards sustainable transportation solutions.



(With Reuters Inputs)