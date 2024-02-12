Advertisement

Industrial Production: The national industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace of 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December, government data showed on Monday, on the back of an uptick in manufacturing activities.

For December, economists polled had estimated growth of 2.4 per cent. In November, too, it rose 2.4 per cent.

The country's manufacturing output in December rose 3.9 per cent annually, as compared to 3.6 per cent in the same month previous year.

The country's electricity generation in December was up 1.2 per cent, slower than 10.4 per cent growth in the corresponding month a year earlier.

On the other hand, the mining activities increased by 5.1 per cent, as compared to a 10.1 per cent rise in the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

The domestic industrial output in the first nine months of the fiscal year that started in April was up 6.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier.