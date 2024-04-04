Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:04 IST
India's service sector surges, employment and exports hit record high in March
HSBC India Services PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.2 last month from February's 60.6, beating expectations.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Service sector surge: India's service sector witnessed a notable surge in growth during March, as per the latest private business survey. The final HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.2 last month, up from February's 60.6. This exceeded the preliminary forecast of a dip to 60.3 and marked the 32nd consecutive month of expansion, with the reading staying above the 50-mark, indicating growth rather than contraction.
Ines Lam, an economist at HSBC, attributed the rise in March's services PMI to robust demand driving sales and business activity, even after a slight dip in February.
Export surge boosts hiring
Notably, export business surged at the fastest rate since the inclusion of this sub-index in the survey in September 2014, further boosting the sector. Consequently, firms responded by increasing hiring at the quickest pace since August, a positive development for a nation grappling with substantial yearly workforce entrants.
While the outlook for the upcoming year remains optimistic, there were some concerns regarding competitive pressures, reflected in the slight decrease in the future activity sub-index. Rising input costs, coupled with strong demand, prompted firms to pass on the increase to clients, resulting in the highest rate of price escalation since July 2017.
Repo rate influence
This trend in rising prices may influence the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain its repo rate at 6.50 per cent for an extended period. Moreover, the simultaneous expansion in both the services and manufacturing sectors, with the latter experiencing its fastest growth in 16 years in March, propelled the HSBC final India Composite PMI Index to an eight-month high of 61.8, underscoring a robust economic momentum across sectors.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Fruit Plants That Thrive In AprilWeb Stories16 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.