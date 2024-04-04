×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

India's service sector surges, employment and exports hit record high in March

HSBC India Services PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.2 last month from February's 60.6, beating expectations.

Reported by: Business Desk
India's services growth accelerated in March
India's services growth accelerated in March | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Service sector surge: India's service sector witnessed a notable surge in growth during March, as per the latest private business survey. The final HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.2 last month, up from February's 60.6. This exceeded the preliminary forecast of a dip to 60.3 and marked the 32nd consecutive month of expansion, with the reading staying above the 50-mark, indicating growth rather than contraction.

Ines Lam, an economist at HSBC, attributed the rise in March's services PMI to robust demand driving sales and business activity, even after a slight dip in February. 

Export surge boosts hiring

Notably, export business surged at the fastest rate since the inclusion of this sub-index in the survey in September 2014, further boosting the sector. Consequently, firms responded by increasing hiring at the quickest pace since August, a positive development for a nation grappling with substantial yearly workforce entrants.

While the outlook for the upcoming year remains optimistic, there were some concerns regarding competitive pressures, reflected in the slight decrease in the future activity sub-index. Rising input costs, coupled with strong demand, prompted firms to pass on the increase to clients, resulting in the highest rate of price escalation since July 2017.

Repo rate influence

This trend in rising prices may influence the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain its repo rate at 6.50 per cent for an extended period. Moreover, the simultaneous expansion in both the services and manufacturing sectors, with the latter experiencing its fastest growth in 16 years in March, propelled the HSBC final India Composite PMI Index to an eight-month high of 61.8, underscoring a robust economic momentum across sectors.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

