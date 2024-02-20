India seeks Japanese support to revive infra development projects

Advertisement

Infrastructural deals: The central government has signed several pacts with the Japanese government to boost infra development in India.

Road connection, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability are among the other industries that these initiatives covered.

One of the significant endeavours is the North East Road Network Connectivity Project, designed to enhance infrastructure in the northeastern region. Additionally, the project for promoting start-up and innovation ecosystem in Telangana, aims to foster entrepreneurship, particularly among women and rural populations.

Tackling climate change

The construction of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road is set to address traffic congestion and bolster connectivity in southern regions, while the Sustainable Horticulture project in Haryana focuses on promoting environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Furthermore, a project in Rajasthan aims to tackle climate change and enhance ecosystem services in the region.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary of India's Department of Economic Affairs, and Suzuki Hiroshi, Japan's Ambassador to India.

These initiatives underscore the bilateral development cooperation between India and Japan, dating back to 1958. The economic partnership between the two nations has flourished in recent years, with these projects expected to further strengthen their strategic alliance.

The collaboration signifies a shared commitment to fostering sustainable development, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting socio-economic progress in both countries.

(with PTI inputs)