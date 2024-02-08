Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:57 IST
India to be a $5 trillion economy by FY28; reach $30 trillion by 2047: FM
India will become the third-largest economy by 2027–28, with a GDP of over $5 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
Even going by conservative estimates, the size of the economy will be $30 trillion by 2047, she noted.
"It is possible that we will be the third largest economy by 2027–28, and our GDP will cross $5 trillion by that time. By 2047, it is a conservative estimate that we will reach at least $30 trillion in terms of the economy," Sitharaman said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.
Speaking at the same summit, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said that no power can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047.
India, with a GDP of roughly $3.4 trillion, is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, after the US, China, Japan, and Germany.
The economy is projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year, higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022–23.
Sitharaman said government has received $919 billion in foreign direct investment in 23 years, until 2023. Of this, 65 per cent, or $595 billion, came in the last 8–9 years of the Narendra Modi government.
Referring to financial inclusion, the minister said the number of people with bank accounts has increased from 15 crore in 2014 to 50 crore at present.
