Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

India to lose youthfulness, see growth fizzle mere hearsay: KV Subramanian

India’s 7% growth in FY25 resonates multilateral body IMF President’s own perspective.

Business Desk
IMF 
www.imf.org | Image:www.imf.org
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Multilateral body upbeat: KV Subramanian, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is optimistic that with its demographic advantage continuing till 2050, India’s FY25 growth is expected to be 7 per cent, even as the country progresses to become a developed economy. 

Speaking exclusively to Republic Business, Subramanian said the youthfulness, which has been a driver in India’s growth, will continue till 2050.  Subramanian’s comments come in the wake of recent concerns that the country may lose out on its ‘demographic dividend’ edge by 2036. 

Advertisement

He said China’s growth has been hit with a dwindling  working population, as reflected in the recent employment data. “ The bleak employment graph has created fiscal roadblocks for China,” he added. “The demographic dividend benefit of India is here to continue. It is just a matter of policies leading to fiscal prudence,” he further said.  

The former Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister said robust growth in India, was subject to the formation of right policies in the next 20 to 25 years.

Advertisement

“By gainfully utilising the predominant youthfulness in the population, India will become a manufacturing hub like China and ramp up the export of products and services globally,” he further commented. Commenting on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revising India’s GDP forecast, Subramanian said the projections of the multilateral body are led by the IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva’s own perspective. 

The first thing to note is that the IMF Director has recognised that India is the fastest growing economy. The GDP growth of 7.3 and 7.4 is healthy and we must not shy away from being ambitious on growth,” Subramanian added. 

Advertisement

“It is quite often the deliberations at IMF lead to curiosity on what has led to India’s growth. IMF issued a white paper on the global economy and showed India in a positive light,” Subramaniam highlighted. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement