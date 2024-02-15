English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations at advanced stage

The bilateral trade between India and the UK has risen to $20.36 billion in 2022–23 from $17.5 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Business Desk
India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations at advanced stage | Image:PTI/File
India-UK FTA: Negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are progressing well, with both sides addressing remaining issues, stated a senior government official on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasised that India's interests, particularly regarding farmers and production-linked incentive scheme goods, are being safeguarded in the negotiations.

Additional Secretary L Satya Srinivas noted that the talks are at an advanced stage and being conducted at a high level to resolve differences. The 14th round of talks commenced on January 10.

Bilateral trade

From $17.5 billion in the previous fiscal year to $20.36 billion in 2022–2023 is the amount of trade that India and the UK conducted bilaterally.

Regarding the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement, the seventh round of talks is set for February 19–23 in India. Negotiations for this agreement resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus.

On the India-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Additional Secretary Rajesh Agrawal mentioned that legal reviews for clean and fair economy agreements are ongoing. The supply chain resilience pact is expected to be operational on February 24, with action plans being developed for optimal participation in its institutional structures.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

