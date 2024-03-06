Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth, says ICRA report

Advertisement

ICRA aviation outlook: In line with the street expectations, as well as putting forth a projection similar to that of the outlook for India’s air travel made of late by aviation analysts, rating agency ICRA has maintained a ‘Stable outlook’ on the Indian aviation industry, amidst the continued recovery in domestic and international air passenger traffic, and relatively stable cost environment. Republic Business takes a deep dive into ICRA’s outlook vis-a-vis earlier aviation analyst reports and factors influencing the aviation sector.

In its report, ICRA has stated that leveraging on the fast-paced recovery of the aviation sector seen in FY23, domestic air passenger traffic in India is estimated to witness 8-13 per cent growth in FY24. Notably, an uptick in India’s domestic air travel in the last one year has played a pivotal role in helping the country achieve pre-pandemic numbers, both in terms of air passenger occupancy, as well as flight movement.

This comes amid concerns over less inbound air travel which India is witnessing. Building on the fast-paced recovery in FY2023, ICRA estimates the domestic air passenger traffic to grow by 8-13 per cent in FY2024, thus reaching 150-155 million, surpassing the pre-Covid levels of 141.2 million seen in FY2020.

“The momentum in the aviation sector is expected to continue in FY25 as well, with a similar estimated YoY growth, aided by rising demand for both leisure and business travel and improving airport infrastructure,” says ICRA report.

International passenger traffic for Indian carriers surpassed the pre-COVID levels in FY23, although it trailed the peak levels of 25.9 million witnessed in FY2019, says the report, adding that global air traffic is set to surge in the current fiscal, with an estimated 25-27 million passengers, representing a YoY growth of 7-12 per cent. The same is expected to further grow by 7-12 percent to 27-29 million in FY25.

“The industry has witnessed improved pricing power, as reflected in an increase in yields and thus the spread between revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) for the airlines,” said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

“The same is expected to remain favourable, aided by a decline in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and the relatively stable foreign exchange rates. The industry is thus estimated to report a significantly lower net loss of Rs 30-40 billion in FY2024 and FY2025 compared to ~Rs. 170-175 billion in FY2023,” Banerjee further added.

ATF price increase

ATF prices and Rupee-Dollar movement have a major bearing on the airlines’ cost structure, says ICRA. adding that the average ATF price stood at Rs 103,547/KL in the first 11 months of FY24, a YoY decline of 15 per cent compared to Rs 120,978/KL in FY2023. However, this was 60 per cent higher compared to an average of Rs 64,715/KL during FY2020, added ICRA. Fuel accounts for 30-40 per cent of the airlines’ expenses, while 35-50 per cent of the airlines’ operating expenses, the report says.

"These expenses include aircraft lease payments, fuel expenses, and a significant portion of aircraft and engine maintenance expenses, are denominated in USD terms,” says the report, adding that some airlines are witnessing foreign currency debt,” says the report.

In terms of domestic airlines, there is a certain partial natural hedge to the extent of earnings from their international operations. However, the domestic airlines have net payables in foreign currency, the report added.

While the ICRA report has pointed out the trend that the ATF price increase has resulted in, pertinent to mention that in view of the upcoming peak air travel demand in summer, air fares in key sectors have already skyrocketed. There has been a sharp increase in airfares from eastern and southern parts of the country to north India.

Besides, aviation experts had recently told Republic Business that a bleak oil production forecast by major oil producer Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies recently, coupled with the tensions prevailing after Houthis armed attacks in the Red Sea, has added to the volatility of the global crude prices. These factors may influence a further ATF hike.

Aircraft deliveries gradual

The ICRA report, while revealing the current aircraft order placed by airlines, has stated that the Indian aviation industry has a total order book of 1,700 aircraft, which is more than double the size of the current fleet. “The aircraft deliveries are likely to be gradual, spanning over the next decade, and will also be impacted by the current supply chain challenges encountered by engine and aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” says the ICRA report.

A large part of the deliveries is towards a replacement of old aircraft with new fuel-efficient ones, and ICRA expects the demand-supply balance to be maintained in the medium to long term, aided by improvement in air penetration levels.

Furthermore, a sizeable part of the aircraft addition by airlines will also be meant for expanding international operations, the report added. Notably, a joint report by FICCI and KPMG, after the Wings India summit in January this year, had stated that India will witness an addition of 2,700 aircraft in the next two decades. The FICCI-KPMG report had revealed that there would be 2,700 aircraft added to India’s domestic flight operations.

Elaborating on the recent cycle of aircraft being grounded, owing to engine malfunctioning, VP and Sector Head- Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited Banerjee said, “More recently, the Indian aviation industry has been affected by engine failures and supply chain challenges. This has resulted in the grounding of aircraft for select airlines, thus impacting overall industry capacity (as measured by available seat kilometer or ASKMs), with nearly 20-22 per cent of the total industry fleet grounded as on September 30, 2023,”

Banerjee pointed out the recent powder-coating related concerns in engines, saying these are expected to result in additional grounding of aircraft in Q4 FY2024, implying that 24-26 per cent of the industry capacity will be grounded by March 31, 2024, thus affecting the industry’s ASKMs.

“This (groundings) will also result in higher operating expenses for the airlines with extra cost of grounding, an increase in lease rentals due to additional aircraft being taken on lease to offset the grounded capacity, along with increasing lease rates and lower fuel efficiency (as these grounded aircraft get temporarily replaced by older aircraft), thus adversely impacting the airlines’ cost structure,” said Banerjee. However, healthy yields, high passenger load factor (PLF), and partial compensation available from engine OEMs would help absorb the impact to an extent, said the VP & Sector Head- Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.