India’s e-vehicle policy to boost EV segment, say auto manufacturers

EV push in India: Automobile players, including the country’s largest SUV maker, Mahindra & Mahindra have hailed the center’s announcement of the e-vehicle policy. The Centre on Friday approved the E-Vehicle policy, which aims to promote India as a manufacturing destination.

The policy envisages promoting India as a manufacturing destination for EVs and attracting investment from blue-chip global EV manufacturers, said a release from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

A Mahindra spokesperson commenting on the Government of India's latest EV policy said: “ The recently announced EV policy for new entrants reinforces the Make in India momentum, with requirements of bank guarantees, minimum investment commitment, and local value addition.”

“This will help accelerate the EV ecosystem in India. Our born electric SUVs are on track to be launched in Jan 2025 with cutting-edge technology. Our products will speak for themselves,” the M&M spokesperson added.

The E-Vehicle makes it mandatory for a company to make a minimum investment of $500 million or Rs 4,150 crore. The company will also be entitled to various duty concessions, as per the Commerce Ministry. Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar & Deputy Chair, CII Northern Region the approval of the new E-Vehicle policy marks a pivotal moment in our nation's mobility landscape.

“This progressive step not only solidifies India's position as a manufacturing hub for EVs but also fosters a conducive environment for global players to invest in our burgeoning market,” said Kapur. “With a minimum investment threshold and a clear roadmap for domestic value addition, this policy underscores the government's commitment to nurturing a robust EV ecosystem,” Kapur further added.

“It heralds a new era of innovation and accessibility to cutting-edge technology and amplifies the 'Make in India' initiative,” said Kapur adding that by incentivising local manufacturing and fostering healthy competition, this policy will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also bolster economic growth by way of reducing our reliance on imported crude oil and mitigating environmental impact, particularly in urban areas.

"This will provide Indian consumers with access to the latest technology, boost the Make in India initiative, and strengthen the EV ecosystem by promoting healthy competition among EV players,” said the Commerce Ministry, adding that the country will see a high volume of production, economies of scale, lower cost of production, reduce imports of crude Oil, lower trade deficit, reduce air pollution, particularly in cities, and will have a positive impact on health and environment.

