Asserting that the coveted G20 Presidency hold a crucial position in the world affairs, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said during the country’s recent Presidency of G20, the benchmark set in terms of providing a boost to sustainable growth, digital economy, and moreover a boost to civic infrastructure to over 60 cities is exemplary.

Delivering his address at the fourth edition of Republic Summit: Bharat The Next Decade, Kant said all major global economies have appreciated the manner in which India hosted over a hundred G20 meetings across the country’s expanse.

“There is no doubt that a commendable job was performed by hosting the event (G20) in as many as 60 cities from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The key takeaway of each event was the manner in which preparations took place focusing on providing a facelift to each of these host cities,” said Kant.

Ensuring G7 consensus

Stating that in addition to setting new benchmarks in hosting the G20 Presidency, Kant said India’s role as a binding factor, among the G7 countries on crucial global issues reflects the country’s latest accomplishment of being a global leader.

“India straddled through the G7 markets and brought them together on vital issues such as sustainable growth in the post-COVID era. To its achievement India is the only country to see over 8 per cent growth,” said Kant, adding that the high GDP growth has not just won over global investors but won praise from the multilateral financial institutions.

“The tech-driven growth such as the overall digital framework, and ensuring sustainability to be the cornerstone are yardsticks that have shifted from India to rest of the world, and the day is not far when we see this model being replicated globally,” said Kant.

Consensus on Russia-Ukraine

Further elaborating on how India made a mark on the global economic and geopolitical forum, the G20 Sherpa said India did the unthinkable by achieving what even the United Nations (UN ) had failed to succeed in doing.

“In 83 paras India was able to bring consensus at the G7 platform. An area where UN had failed, India succeeded in bringing consensus on the Russia and Ukraine issue,” said Kant.

“We took a lot of risks and showed gutsy courage on the Russia and Ukriane issue and succeeded,” added the G20 Sherpa.

Digital framework

Underling key reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented successfully, besides the introduction of the finest corporate rates that have been made during the last decade, Kant said structural reforms in India have been complimented by the advent of digital ecosystem.

“Financial inclusion and aspects such as the real-time fast payments has taken India ten years ahead of its global peers. We have seen 128 billion fast-paced payments and the hundreds of startups introducing capital markets to rural India, and offering digital insurance to be processed within minutes has been a new benchmark,” Kant further said.

Unlike rest of the world, where digital data is under multiple layers, the story of India’s digital data is an open book.

“The digital data in our country is owned by its people. It is factors such as this and our progress and growth, that the G20 model of India has got a global acceptance,” the G20 Sherpa said.

Social schemes, sustainability

Presenting an overview of the central government’s flagship schemes, Kant underlined that India’s structural reforms model will be taken to the world to see global transformation.

“The creation of 40 million houses, 10 million toilets 253 million piped water connections and a vast road stretch is the creation of a new India,” quipped Kant.

Beating global projections, India has brought in reformative changes in the last nine years as against a 40-year timeframe issued by several global agencies, said Kant.

“India has contributed to the greenhouse emissions reduction. As a responsible nation, we have produced 187 gigawatts of renewable energy,” said Kant.

Prices of renewable energy have been reduced considerably and over 110 million homemakers have been provided cooking gas connections while providing power supply to the maximum population, especially rural electrification have been achievements, a testimony of adapting clean energy, the G20 Sherpa added.

“Instead of being a fossil fuel importing country, we aim to be an energy exporting country to supply green hydrogen,” said Kant.

On sustainable growth Kant further said, “What we have achieved in terms of climate action, has been done with a great speed. These have been done with a hard power and soft power.”

The quality of life on individual and household terms has grown manifold, said Kant.

“The economic power which we embodied during G20 Presidency was done by not copying the West but instead choosing a path of going back to our roots and reflect the spirt of ‘Vasudev Kutmumbakam’ (the world is one) to the world,” the G20 Sherpa said.

Moving into Amritkaal

Kant said on account of the ideology of Vasudev Kutmbakam, India can achieve global consensus, as the country aggressively pushes for reforms and digitisation, besides infra boost along with sustainable growth.

“India will be at the forefront and we will have the responsibility to lead the world,” said Kant. In last three decades due to China’s acceleration of growth slowing down, India’s share will have its growth constitute as much as 20 per cent of the global growth, the G20 Sherpa added.

“As we get into the Amritkaal period, smart urbanisation and agri growth makes this not only as India’s decade but India’s century. It is imminent that we act as responsible citizens,” Kant further elaborated.

The important challenge is centre has done its job in terms of growth and development and the onus is now on the states, said Kant.

“The northern, southern, eastern and western parts must grow and rise to the occasion. Now the States of India have to lead to the Amritkaal period,” Kant further added.