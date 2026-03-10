Republic World
Updated 10 March 2026 at 18:24 IST

Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Three Months After Widespread Outrage Over Operational Crisis

Amrita Narayan
IndiGo CEO Steps down | Image: AP

New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had resigned ​from his ​position with immediate ⁠effect for personal ​reasons, months ​after mass flight cancellations left tens of ​thousands of ​passengers stranded and drew ‌regulatory ⁠scrutiny, the airline said on Tuesday (March 10).

Following Elbers’ exit, the airline said its managing director Rahul Bhatia ​would ​manage ⁠the company in the ​interim until ​a ⁠replacement is hired.

(This is a developing story)

