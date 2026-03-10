Updated 10 March 2026 at 18:24 IST
Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Three Months After Widespread Outrage Over Operational Crisis
New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons, months after mass flight cancellations left tens of thousands of passengers stranded and drew regulatory scrutiny, the airline said on Tuesday (March 10).
Following Elbers’ exit, the airline said its managing director Rahul Bhatia would manage the company in the interim until a replacement is hired.
(This is a developing story)
