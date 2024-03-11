×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells stake worth $820 mn

In February 2022, Gangwal resigned from IndiGo's board and said his stake in IndiGo would be cut over five years.

Reported by: Business Desk
IndiGo Pilots Grounded as DGCA ProbesAlleged Takeoff of Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance
Gangwal had said that his share in IndiGo would be cut over five years. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IndiGo financial issues:  Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, has sold a 5.8 per cent stake worth $820.3 million in the airline company Interglobe Aviation via bulk deals. Gangwal, who held a 11.72 per cent stake in Interglobe, as of December-end, sold 22.5 million shares at a price between 3,015.10 and 3,016.36 rupees per share, per stock exchange data.

As per the data, Morgan Stanley bought 2.1 million shares. The details of the other buyers were not revealed by the data. In terms of what Gangwal holds in the company after the latest stake sale, remains yet to be ascertained.  Gangwal and his wife Rekha have been bringing down their shareholding in the company over the last two years. Infact, Gangwal's wife had completely exit from the company last August. Their Chinkerpoo Family Trust, however, still holds a 13.49 per cent stake in Interglobe, as of December 31, and is the firm's second-largest shareholder.

Advertisement

In February 2022, Gangwal resigned from the airline's board and said he would cut his stake in IndiGo during the next five years. The company's shares settled 3.6 per cent higher at 3,218.55 rupees on Monday. The stock has risen 8.5 per cent so far this year.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info11 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo